You've already paid for these: Cuyahoga and Cleveland libraries offering free streaming services

The Cuyahoga County Public Library and the Cleveland Public Library is offering commercial-free streaming videos anytime, using your library card.



Recent related videos from verified sources County shows off jail progress, admits more to fix Cuyahoga County administrators opened the doors to the troubled county jail Thursday showing off improvements to the same facility where a year ago inspectors called conditions "inhumane." Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:24Published 23 hours ago The troubled Cuyahoga County jail lets cameras in to show renovation work in progress The troubled Cuyahoga County jail lets cameras in to show renovation work in progress Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:24Published 23 hours ago