'He was a pillar in our community' Orchard Park business man Mike Capriotto dies in helicopter crash

"A PILLAR OF THECOMMUNITY"..THIS IS HOW MANYREMEMBER MICHAELCAPRIOTTO ..CAPRIOTTOWAS HEAVILYINVOLVED IN LOCALPOLITICS ANDGOVERNMENT ANDWAS PRESIDENT OFTHE WOODLAWNCEMETERYASSOCIATION.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA TELLS USMORE..FRANCIS: IT'S A SADDAY IN ORCHARD PARK.JOE: JUST A HEART OFGOLDJO ANN: MIKE WAS APILLAR OF OURCOMMUNITY.WORDS OF PRAISE,MIXED WITHCOMPLETE SHOCK INORCHARD PARKFOLLOWING THESUDDEN DEATH OFBUSINESSMAN MIKECAPRIOTTO.JOE: I FIRST HEARDABOUT IT THISMORNING.

I DIDN'THEAR ABOUT IT LASTNIGHT.

AND I JUST RANTO THE BEDROOM ANDWOKE UP MY WIFE,HUGGED HER AND...AND JUST..

IT'S JUSTSHOCKING.

A TRAGEDY.FRANCIS: EVERYONE INTHIS COMMUNITY WILLBE BEHIND THEM.THEY'LL HAVE A LOT OPRAYERS.FRANCIS HOGENKAMPWAS A FRIEND OFCAPRIOTTO FORALMOST 50 YEARS.FRANCIS: HE WAS VERYABLE TO TEASEPEOPLE.

AND YOUKNOW IF THEY SAYTHEY DON'T LOVE YATHEY DON'T TEASEYOU.

AND MIKE LOVEDEVERY BODY.JOE WALES WORKNEXT DOOR TO THEKWIK-FILL ON SOUTHBUFFALO STREET THATCAPRIOTTO OWNED.THEY'D BEEN FRIENDSFOR NEARLY 30YEARS.JOE: OVERTIME,GETTING TO KNOWMIKE BETTER, WEBECAME... I'M SORRY I'MGETTING CHOKED UP.WE BECAME VERYCLOSE FRIENDS.

HE'SJUST A GREAT MAN.

ITWAS A GOODFRIENDSHIP WITH MIKE.FRANCIS: IT WOULD BEHARD TO TELL YOU ALLTHAT HE DID IN A FMOMENTS.CAPRIOTTO PACKEDLOT OF LIFE INTO HIS63 YEARS.

HE EVENOPERATED PEDEGOBUFFALO -- ANELECTRIC BIKE STORE-- APPEARING IN THISVIDEO POSTED TOYOUTUBCAPRIOTTO WASHEAVILY INVOLVED INTHE VILLAGE OFORCHARD PARKCOMMUNITY.

HE ONCESERVED ON THEBOARD OF TRUSTEESAND THE ORCHARDPARK SYMPHONYBOARD.JO ANN: HE WOULD DOANYTHING FOR HISCOMMUNITY, AND HEDID.CAPRIOTTO WASPRESIDENT OFWOODLAWNCEMETERY AND WAS AKEY PART OF EFFORTSTO REBUILD THEVETERANS MEMORIALPARK.

SO IT'S NOSUPRISE THAT HERECEIVED ORCHARDPARK'S POST OF FAMEAWARD FOROUTSTANDINGSERVICE TO THECOMMUNITY.JO ANN: THERE'SGOING TO BE A HOLEHERE IN OURCOMMUNITY OFORCHARD PARK.IN ORCHARD PARK,7E