Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NZ calls for probe into Ukrainian flight crash

NZ calls for probe into Ukrainian flight crashThe New Zealand Government has called for a "thorough, independent and unimpeded" investigation into...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Aftermath of Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran

Officials say there were more than 170 people on board the Ukrainian Boeing-737 and that none...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

inchristjoy1

Caroljoyce Douglas RT @Reuters: A charred turbine and airplane wing, other debris and clothes on the ground – new videos obtained by @Reuters show aftermath o… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash [Video]Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash

Skyler Henry reports Iran has invited the US to take part in the crash investigation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.