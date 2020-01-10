Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co.

Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co.

An armed suspect tied to a St.

Pete Police case sparked a lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base Friday morning before eventually being taken into custody in Hernando County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @AngryMongo: @Clint_Roughton @arrogantred666 @WFLA @NBCNews Because we don't immediately jump to tin foil hat conspiracy theory conclusi… 26 minutes ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon Armed suspect that forced MacDill AFB lockdown in custody https://t.co/TFe4W9gHH1 2 hours ago

MCBryant4

M Charles Bryant Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co. https://t.co/FlFMIKMfNo 4 hours ago

chris_zoeller14

Christopher Zoeller RT @mfoltampa: Thankfully this situation didn’t end in tragedy, but it still hits too close to home. Even a secure military base isn’t safe… 4 hours ago

mfoltampa

March for Our Lives Tampa Bay ✌️ Thankfully this situation didn’t end in tragedy, but it still hits too close to home. Even a secure military base i… https://t.co/TRgaK8Sjae 5 hours ago

Micah_Rate

Micah Rate Been on MacDill AFB several times as my dad’s retired Air Force. Thank goodness it wasn’t an actual shooting on bas… https://t.co/axS6BHLAED 6 hours ago

IAmBrandiJo

Brandi Jo Research is key. This was a lockdown situation, not an #activeshooter one. https://t.co/CFKe0WSUqA 7 hours ago

Resist4Justice

no one - #IndictPOTUS #RICOTrumps - RT @BradNaszty: Twitter created this hysteria with the #activeshooter tag. Active shooter and ARMED SUSPECT are entirely different scenario… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa Police are investigating a DUI crash that killed a jogger on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Thursday. [Video]Tampa Police are investigating a DUI crash that killed a jogger on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Thursday.

An armed suspect tied to a St. Pete Police case sparked a lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base Friday morning before eventually being taken into custody in Hernando County.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.