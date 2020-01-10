|
Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67
|
|
|
SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential...
Neil Peart, drummer of Canadian rock band Rush, has died at 67, according to a representative for...
|
|
