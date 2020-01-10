Global  

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67
Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential...
Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Neil Peart, drummer of Canadian rock band Rush, has died at 67, according to a representative for...
Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 [Video]Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed..

