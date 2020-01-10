8 Questions With 'Property Brothers' Jonathan And Drew Scott

"Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scot talk to Team Tamron backstage at "Tamron Hall" and reveal inspiration behind their new magazine.



Recent related videos from verified sources Property Brothers Talk Jonathan’s New Relationship With Actress Zooey Deschanel Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott reveal how their already big family keeps expanding. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 04:29Published 23 hours ago The Scott Brothers Were Surprise Twins The Scott Brothers' parents didn't know they were having twins! Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 00:57Published 1 day ago