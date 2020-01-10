Global  

Top 10 Differences Between The Witcher Show and Video Games

Top 10 Differences Between The Witcher Show and Video Games

Top 10 Differences Between The Witcher Show and Video Games

They’ve both got swords, sorcery and the White Wolf, but how do these adaptations of “The Witcher” contrast?

For this list, we’re looking at key differences between Netflix’s television series and CD Projekt Red’s video game franchise, both based on “The Witcher” books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Our countdown includes differences in how Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Triss, and Jaskier aka Dandelion are portrayed, and more.

What do YOU think is the biggest difference between the Netflix series and the games?

Let us know in the comments!
