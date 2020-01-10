Global  

Indignación tras descubrimiento de agujas en escuela

Indignación tras descubrimiento de agujas en escuela

Indignación tras descubrimiento de agujas en escuela

Padres de familia han expresado su enojo tras el descubrimiento de agujas hipodérmicas cerca de un bote de basura de Bidwell Jr. High School.
Indignación tras descubrimiento de agujas en escuela

Padres de familia en chico estan enojados por un descubrimiento de agujas en el plantel de la escuela bidwell junior high school.

El director de la escuela david mckay confirmo que las agujas fueron encontradas el lunes por la noche.

L dice que fueron encontradas cerca del gimnasio adentro y afuera del bote de basura.

Algunos padres de familia expresaron que ás agujas han aparecido desde que comenó el programa de distribucón de la organizacón northern valley harm




