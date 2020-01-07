Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Just Mercy Movie - Visions of Mercy - Michael B. Jordan

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Just Mercy Movie - Visions of Mercy - Michael B. Jordan

Just Mercy Movie - Visions of Mercy - Michael B. Jordan

Just Mercy Movie - Visions of Mercy Check out the new featurette for Just Mercy starring Michael B.

Jordan!

Plot Synopsis: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.

US Release Date: January 10, 2020 Starring: Michael B.

Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan + Jamie Foxx’s JUST MERCY Certified Fresh + Lands 6 NAACP Image Award Nominations

Michael B. Jordan + Jamie Foxx’s JUST MERCY Certified Fresh + Lands 6 NAACP Image Award NominationsHollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan have set expectations sky-high and exceeded them...
SOHH - Published

‘Just Mercy’ review: an inspiring tale of justice with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx

Despite its flaws, “Just Mercy” is that rarity — a movie that inspires; a story that brings...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael B. Jordan will be a 'fantastic' dad one day [Video]Michael B. Jordan will be a 'fantastic' dad one day

Michael B. Jordan will be a 'fantastic' dad one day Michael plays 60-year-old Bryan in 'Just Mercy', and the lawyer has now revealed he's grown close to the actor over the course of filming the movie,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:14Published

Michael B. Jordan talks new movie 'Just Mercy' with Yes Girl Podcast [Video]Michael B. Jordan talks new movie 'Just Mercy' with Yes Girl Podcast

Michael B. Jordan talks new movie with Charli and Cori of Yes Girl podcast.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 10:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.