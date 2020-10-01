Power Crews 1/10/20

Preparation is key!

The ground is still wet from recent rains and this means winds could easily topple trees.

That's why crews from 4-county electric power association start preparing before the dangerous gusts arrive.

With thousands of members depending on electricity, these lineman will be ready to move once the storms clear the area.

"we have been watching the weather, just like everybody else has.

We are a little bit concerned about it also.

We've got all of our trucks fueled up, got materials that we need on them.

We are even going to have some guys bring their trucks home with them tonight, that don't normally do, just so they will have a vehicle with them and they can roll to whatever trouble that we have from their house."

4-county provides electric service to more than 40 thousand members in portions of eight counties.