California Seeks To Create Its Own Rx Line To Cut Prescription Costs 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published California Seeks To Create Its Own Rx Line To Cut Prescription Costs ​The CalRX generic drug program would see the state contract with manufacturers to produce certain drugs with the intention of spurring competition.

