Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

California Seeks To Create Its Own Rx Line To Cut Prescription Costs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
California Seeks To Create Its Own Rx Line To Cut Prescription Costs

California Seeks To Create Its Own Rx Line To Cut Prescription Costs

​The CalRX generic drug program would see the state contract with manufacturers to produce certain drugs with the intention of spurring competition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Newsom wants California to be first state to sell its own prescription drugs

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to become the first state in the nation to sell its own brand of...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label [Video]California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label

California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label. The plan is being proposed by CA Gov. Gavin Newsom in an effort to control the state's health care costs. A trip to the doctor’s office,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs [Video]Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs

In an effort to lower costs in one the country's most expensive states for medications, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to manufacture its own generic drugs.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.