Vermont Bill Would Ban Cellphones For Those Under 21 Years Old

Joe AB Saade A cellphone is more dangerous than a gun. A state senator in Vermont introduced legislation this week that would m… https://t.co/u6eecr7VMS 20 seconds ago

Justina Wilson ⭐⭐⭐ RT @thehill: Vermont bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21 https://t.co/oKjjwVIIU4 https://t.co/wq68wkSlSd 1 minute ago

Michael "The Gorgeous Gladiator" #NoDACA RT @_ROB_29: Just how out of touch with reality can the left get? A Democrat State Senator introduced a bill that would ban cellphones for… 5 minutes ago

Laurie Kimsey RT @1stKiersten: Vermont bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21 | TheHill https://t.co/DMlgoJohh8 6 minutes ago

Kensgal3 RT @CNN: Democratic state Sen. John Rodgers of Vermont proposed a bill that would effectively ban cellphone use and possession for resident… 7 minutes ago

Kiersten Vermont bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21 | TheHill https://t.co/DMlgoJohh8 11 minutes ago

The Hill Vermont bill would ban cellphones for anyone under 21 https://t.co/oKjjwVIIU4 https://t.co/wq68wkSlSd 12 minutes ago