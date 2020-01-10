Global  

#NOWARWITHIRAN Rally

People are gathering in Rochester to protest the president's move
#NOWARWITHIRAN Rally

Yesterday./// just an hour ago people began to gather in downtown rochester to protest the way president trump is handling tension with iran.

This comes just after the house of representative s voted yes on a war powers resolution á limiting the president's ability to engage in hostilities with the country.

It passed largely along party lines with 224 voting yay and 194 voting nay.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe was there tonight..

She spoke with the rally's organizer tyler saro.

He says around 20 people came out to show the iranian people there are americans who stand with them.

&lt;we don't want war.

We want the government to know that we as a people don't want war and that his actions are unjustified in assasinating political opponents overseas.> activists say the protest is part of a national day of grassroots action..

The rally wrapped up around six what goes down bounces right back up.

After windchills hit below




