Cameron Diaz Not Hiring Nanny

Getty Cameron Diaz, 47, announced the birth of her daughter, Raddix, with her husband, Benji Madden.

People magazine reported that the couple will not be hiring a nanny to help with childcare.

Some celebrities, like Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer, have been open about hiring caregivers, acknowledging the important role they play in their families.

Diaz hasn't shared how she had a baby at 47.

Many women facing infertility couldn't help but wonder if she used a surrogate or donor eggs.
Cameron Diaz refuses to hire a nanny for baby girl Raddix as she wants to be a hands-on mum

