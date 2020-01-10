Global  

Benton county is now one step closer to having broadband

Benton County will be the beneficiary of a three million dollars grant that was awarded to Mainstream Fiber Networks.
For majority of people who live there.

Benton county will be the beneficiary of a three million dollars grant that was awarded to mainstream fiber networks.

The money will be used to add around 120 miles of fiber networks that will expand broadband in the rural area.

The next level connections grant is part of a funding partnership with the state of indiana, benton county and mainstream fiber network.

Local leaders say this will help schools in the area when they have e-learning days.

"on our e-learning days a lot of our kids still have to go to the public libraries to get internet service and that kind of defeats the purpose of having an e-learning day.

" with a local match of 3.2 million dollars the total project in benton county will be around 6.2 millions dollars.

The broadband network will serve over 2,400 unnerved homes and around 554 unnerved businesses.

Of 92 counties benton is the second least served county in the sate when it comes to broadband connectivity.

