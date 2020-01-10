Popps Ferry students support Australia fire victims

- students in biloxi are taking - the week to learn about and - support the victims of- austalia's wildfires.

- the art teacher at popp's ferry- elementary school is making - sure all of her students are- aware of what's going in in - australia.- students are spending the week- creating art that - represents the country, as well- as learning information - about australia.- - " i had totally different - lesson plans planned- for the week after our christma- break and when i found out abou- our brush fire in - - - - austalia i thought you know wha- i'm going to scrap my lessons - for this week and - teach the kids the kids about - what is going on outside of - outside of our little world,- outside - of biloxi, outside of - mississippi and america and - reach out."

- next week the students at popp'- ferry will be sending - - - - letters and works of art to - students in