Popps Ferry students support Australia fire victims

Popps Ferry students support Australia fire victims

Popps Ferry students support Australia fire victims

Students in Biloxi are taking the week to learn about and support the victims of Australia’s wildfires.
- students in biloxi are taking - the week to learn about and - support the victims of- austalia's wildfires.

- the art teacher at popp's ferry- elementary school is making - sure all of her students are- aware of what's going in in - australia.- students are spending the week- creating art that - represents the country, as well- as learning information - about australia.- - " i had totally different - lesson plans planned- for the week after our christma- break and when i found out abou- our brush fire in - - - - austalia i thought you know wha- i'm going to scrap my lessons - for this week and - teach the kids the kids about - what is going on outside of - outside of our little world,- outside - of biloxi, outside of - mississippi and america and - reach out."

- next week the students at popp'- ferry will be sending - - - - letters and works of art to - students in




