Tennessee Aquarium

Sue is here and is got a friend with him to do.

Ordinarily, was secured and all told you we have this is an eastern box turtle chip and this is a male eastern box turtle and this is one of the turtles that will start seeing here in a couple months as the weather starts getting warmer.

These guys are usually ambling across the road.

Unfortunately, eastern box turtles have a lot of friends because i love people stop and help them across the road.

If you do that, make sure you move them across the road in the direction they're heading going someplace specific.

If you move them back ross perot from where they came there just to turn around and go right back in the direction they're headed.

If the state reptile tennessee and north carolina.

I did not know that you and they are a protected species and number of states and one of the challenge with these guys is because they're long-lived, they're kin of like humans and it takes a long time to retrieve the maturity rightly don't reproduce every year.

The clutches are fairly small and believe it or not these guys are being trafficked in illegally to support to pet trade overseas and also a traditional medicine.

And so we've seen a lot of stories in the news lately.

There was one in florida where they had two or 3000 these guys and believe it or not, people are coming into tennessee and stealing these guys out of our backyards and shipping them overseas so he looks like he's ready to go somewhere or always act when they're warm like this and certainly this time of year in the wild.

These guys would be burrowed down the ground just a little bit.

They don't not a true borrower like the gopher tortoise.

For example, but they do know under leafy matter and underground is little bit and they can slow their system down survive these cold months and the emergence getting warmer and that usually starts in just told us earlier.

The 2020 is the yea of the turtle.

This is why you're having the big shallow break shots.

Right yet we designated 2020 is near the turtle tennessee for a variety of reasons.

The aquarium is one of the largest collections of turtles and easier room in north it's a place we can come see a lot of turtles appreciate to be doing more to get a new turtle gallery that will be opening in march and a new turtle i imax film becoming out to work for to girls are a lot like humans, and the fact that essentially there.

The sabres are so many varieties so many species of times brighter, more than 350 turtle so you can really liberate is turtle a day for almost an entire year and they're very cool turtles animals.

I think they're one of the group of animals that repor their antiphon.

This form of theirs.

There the symbol of wisdom and longevity a lot of cultures you find them in art all over the world and centuries.

They been revered and then we just think it's time that we will attend store turtles and give them a boost.

Know i had a picture of what i was a kid, not for long.

I think most of us did, but is talmadge and there are tons of different kinds of turtles just referred to what is on the monitor shot items. this is a of a pig nose right and that's in the rivers the world gallery music is like richard freshwater sea turtles is the way their flippers or adapt for swimming.

They are beautiful creatures.

The really fun to see the tennessee requirements were just encouraging people to slow down like a turtle.

As you go throug the turtle trails.

The tennessee and check up turtles from the top of the river journey building all the way through the oceans rebuilding w have those tortoises from madagascar are.

We got some other tortoises down the aisle like gallery and course are two green sea turtles in the secret exhibit so you only the turtle exhibit and the various turtles.

Tom's been talking about the go special screening of visit maroon meru dog is coming up the got a professional photographer national geographic magazine was all the way to february and a new imax turtle film.

Also, exactly, we hope you'll join us and tell us a little bit more about that as we get closer to the month of what we need to name the term of a maternal in honor of you will will name chip today ... a flat, but i very much enjoy the tennessee aquarium.

So what is the story, god, it's a great thing to get anybody any time o year for any reason whatsoever, and always with the tennessee aquarium by checking out their website.

Tn aqua.board/tn aqua .tom to see you chip no one will see