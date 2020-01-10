Global  

Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists

Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jail cell video of Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt missing

Missing video is raising new questions in the investigation of the federal jail cell death of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesCTV NewsMediaiteNYTimes.com


Key footage of accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 'deleted': US court

Video footage from outside accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on a day he attempted...
SBS - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing [Video]Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing

Mola Lenghi reports questions surrounding the jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently *lost*.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

