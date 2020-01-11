Ravens Gameday Dry, Sunday Storms 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:34s - Published Ravens Gameday Dry, Sunday Storms Meteorologist Erik Taylor talks near record warmth and the chance for severe weather this weekend ahead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ravens Gameday Dry, Sunday Storms TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in tmid 40s. Temperatures steadyor slowly rising aftermidnight. South winds 5 to 10mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Aslight chance of rain in themorning, then a chance of rainin the afternoon. Patchy fogin the afternoon. Highs in thelower 60s. South winds 10 to15 mph with gusts up to 25mph. Chance of rain 40percent. .SATURDAYNIGHT...Patchy fog in theevening. Showers likely in theevening, then showers aftermidnight. Lows in the upper50s. South winds 15 to 20 mphwith gusts up to 35 mph.Chance of rain 90 percent..SUNDAY...Partly sunny with achance of showers in themorning, then sunny in theafternoon. Highs in the mid60s. Temperatures steady orslowly falling in theafternoon. West winds 10 to 15mph with gusts up to 30 mph.Chance of rain 40 percent..SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.Lows around 40..MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highsin the lower 50s. .MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows inthe upper 30s..TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy witha 50 percent chance ofshowers. Highs around 50..TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudywith a 50 percent chance ofshowers. Lows in the lower40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostl ysunny. Highs in the mid 50s..WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostlycloudy with a 50 percentchance of showers. Lows in thelower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostlysunny with a 50 percent chanceof showers. Highs around 50TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in themid 40s. Temperatures steadyor slowly rising aftermidnight. South winds 5 to 10mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Aslight chance of rain in the.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with achance of showers in themorning, then sunny in theafternoon. Highs in the m60s. Temperatures steady orslowly falling in the.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highin the lower 50s. .MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows inthe upper 30s..WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostlycloudy with a 50 percentchance of showers. Lows in thlower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostlysunny with a 50 percent chancof showers. Highs arou





