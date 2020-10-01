Storm Concerns 1/10/20

Today marks the 12th anniversary of an ef-3 tornado that tore through the town of caledonia.

Caledonia school saw the most damage, losing several buildings and school buses.

Community members in caledonia are remembering how far they've come since the tornado struck their town.

While many buildings and roads were damaged, it didn't break the spirit of the city.

On january 10, 2008, brandon edmonson was just a kindergartner at caledonia elementary school.

" i was in mrs. shannon ingram's class.

I knew there was supposed to be bad weather that day.

" " i just remember sirens started going off and they called us into the hallways."

" we knew it was coming for us, that's when we kind of hunkered down.

The electricity went off, everyone got in their position and it jut went black."

An ef-3 tornado hit caledonia school, damaging and destroying several buildings in it's path.

" glass out of all the car windows, there was a bus on top of a building, there was just so much damage.

" " i remember going past houses where there are now, but there were no houses over there and it was gone.

I just remember seeing a bunch of debris everywhere."

Margaret davis says panic spread through her body because she didn't know if her child was safe.

" it was a-lot of fear.

I felt e if anything i'd rather it take y house rather than them.

It was very hard for me as a parent to get to know and find out what would happen if they let the children out?"

12 years later there are new buildings, new facilities, and a new approach when severe weather threatens.

Residents here are more cautious - and - ápreparedá.

" i am very aware now because when storms come around i get very kind of scared.

Is my home going to be blown away is it going to be where i can tell my children we need to do this."

" whenever bad weather is coming through we all watch it together.

Nobody is in their own rooms, we're kind of all together so we can always get up and go when we need to."

With severe weather expected this weekend, now is a good time to review your family's emergency action plan..

