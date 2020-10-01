Sex Trafficking 1/10/20

A north mississippi based ministry known for helping people rebuild after natural disasters is also helping victims of human trafficking.

Allie martin tells us how they and another local ministry are teaming up to help law enforcement.

Eight days of hope is partnering with grace and mercy ministries.

That ministry was started by the anchor church, which earlier this year announced plans for "transformation garden," a place of safe refuge, hope and healing for victims of human trafficking.

"every waking hour is a volunteer hour we need for people, for these girls as they are rescued and experiencing the freedom that christ died to give them so that's a lot of volunteer hours that are needed."

That's why eight days of hope hosted a meeting at its national headquarters, to let pastors, ministry leaders and others know about plans for transformation garden.

Plans call for renovations at the anchor church for a safe shelter.

Eight days of hope will help with those renovations and will also build a safe house for human trafficking victims. "it will be one of the largest facilities in the southeast, right here in northeast mississippi, trying to encourage local churches, volunteers, to partner and help us make that happen."

Standup bridge chickasaw county sheriff jim meyers knows human trafficking is a big concern in every community.

He says having a place where victims can be taken for healing and hope is a big help.

"any type of resource, in a situation like that, when you are talking about someone who has been a victim of sex trafficking, how they're handled has a lot of bearing on their recovery, it is very stressful, it gets into their mental part, a lot has to take place to get them to being normal.

Sheriff meyers and other experts encourage parents to be aware of their children's social media activity, and report anything that doesn't seem right.

Allie martin, wcbi news renovations at transformation garden could be complete by the summer.