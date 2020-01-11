Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Denver Police Search For Child Enticement Suspect

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Denver Police Search For Child Enticement Suspect

Denver Police Search For Child Enticement Suspect

The man was trying to entice a child near W.

7th Avenue in the Villa Park Neighborhood.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hades_2098

Death @fbi @VictoriasSecret executives @TheJusticeDept @HawaiiNewsNow @BBCWorld female journalists @PrimerImpacto @ABC7… https://t.co/kpj8e8JnHB 16 hours ago

lisamsgray

Lisa RT @DenverChannel: Police are looking for the public’s help to catch a suspect wanted for child enticement in West Denver. https://t.co/ZDN… 2 days ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Police are looking for the public’s help to catch a suspect wanted for child enticement in West Denver. https://t.co/ZDNnaJgTET #Denver7 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Search For Suspect In Hell's Kitchen Assault [Video]Police Search For Suspect In Hell's Kitchen Assault

Police say a woman was assaulted on a sidewalk in Hell's Kitchen in an unprovoked attack on Jan. 1; TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:15Published

Police Search For Adam Salaz After Threatening Uber Driver [Video]Police Search For Adam Salaz After Threatening Uber Driver

Police say Adam Salaz, 23, tried to force her to drive to the desert late Friday night.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.