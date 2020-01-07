Global  

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake

A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.
Puerto Rico struck by second strong earthquake in two days

A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico Monday night, causing a blackout across the U.S. territory....
CBS News - Published


Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported

A 6.6. magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the...
FOXNews.com - Published



