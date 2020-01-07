Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:15s - Published Puerto Rico Rocked By 5.4 Aftershock Days After Earthquake A 5.4 magnitude aftershock hit Puerto Rico's southern coast on Friday afternoon, days after an earthquake shook the island and left much of it without power.