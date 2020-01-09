Global  

Mike Leach hired as head coach

Mike Leach hired as head coach
Mike Leach hired as head coach

Birthday.

It's the top story of the day, mississippi state hired mike leach as their new head football coach.

Erin wilson is live from starkville where coach leach landed just a few hours ago.

Im here at bryan's field where the mike leach landed to meet fans today..

Mike leach is know bringing excitement to football programs with his air raid offense... for those who are unfamiliar that means you can expect a lot more explosive plays in the passing game... but for fans that excitement couldn't wait until next season because they brought it here to bryan field where he landed at about 3:30 today..

He was offensive coordinator at kentucky for hal mumme (mummy) in the 19-90s before becoming a head coach.

His first job came at texas tech where he was a huge success for nine years.

Leach's time in lubbock came to an end when the university fired him after accusations surfaced he mistreated one of his players.

Washington state hired him in 20-12 where he compiled a 55- and-47 record in eight season.

This" "i was actually the first state fan to be able to get his autograph a soon as he stepped off the plane so it was a cool opportunity just to be able to see him.

I got a quick notice about it i just got out of my two o'clock class rushed over because i was so excited to see mike leach's name didn't even realize that was going to be a possibility and i'm very excited about this."

Thanks, erin.



