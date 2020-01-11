Exclusive: Oprah Talks To WCCO Ahead Of Tour Stop 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:25s - Published Exclusive: Oprah Talks To WCCO Ahead Of Tour Stop Oprah Winfrey braved the cold Friday on Minneapolis's Stone Arch Bridge to celebrate a Minnesota running group -- and talk to WCCO's Frank Vascellaro! (5:25) WCCO 4 News - December 27, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Oprah Visits St. Paul On ‘2020 Vision’ Tour Media icon Oprah Winfrey talks to WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro ahead of her national tour stop in St. Paul (2:16). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:16Published 1 hour ago