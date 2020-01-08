MSU introduced Mike Leach as new head football coach

Job!

Jean standing outside leo seal junior football complex at mississippi state where earlier today mike leach delivered his first ever press conference as the head coach of the mississippi state bulldogs and let me tell you, his press conference reputation lived up to the hype.

(mike leach) oh geez, i had a really good joke that i'm not going to be able to tell here and so and so, we have to fortify this we gotta take care of that can't let them attack here he'd be like uh the fonzi of bulldogs so you don't mess with him two toilets with no lids and in the middle, one roll of toilet paper in the middle (track) one thing is for sure, he's excited to get into the sec (mike leach) the commitment to football that the state of mississippi has an the entire southeast region and then the athletes you have the opportunity to be a part of here and they only become that way through incredibly hard work and dedication and i wanted to be a part of that.

(track) and the fans are pumped after hearing coach leach.

(fan 1) we never had a guy this well known and this successful as a head coach before (fan 2) i think his offense will work in the sec and i think he's going to bring something newthat other teams haven't been prepared for in a long time (fan 3) no, i think they're really fired up and this is a great time to be a bulldog.

(track) coach leach is somewhat of a connoisseur on mascots, what does he think about the bulldog?

(mike leach) i know a lot of you know young kids start out afraid of them maybe for good reason and i know i'm scared of this one so i'm glad i represent him (standup) as you can see i'm standing right above the practice facility for the mississippi state football team where mike leach says that is where the most important development is going to take place he's going to have active practices he said don't be surprised if you see five quarterbacks throwing to five different receivers and the other thing that he mentioned that is really important: discipline something that the mississippi state faithful loved to hear.

Reporting from starkville, i'm matt st.

Jean wtva sports.