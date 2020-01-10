DFW Weather: National Weather Service Cancels Tornado Warning For All Parts Of North Texas

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning issued for Dallas, Collin and Denton County shortly after canceling one for Johnson and Tarrant County Friday evening.



Recent related videos from verified sources Severe Weather, Including Hail And Tornadoes, Possible Across North Texas Until 10PM A strong cold front is bearing down on North Texas, but ahead of it widespread storms could turn severe -- with hail, tornadoes and near hurricane force winds possible. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:41Published 3 hours ago Afternoon Severe Weather Update Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett has the latest on tornado watches and warnings in North Texas. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 11:58Published 4 hours ago