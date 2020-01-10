Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DFW Weather: National Weather Service Cancels Tornado Warning For All Parts Of North Texas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
DFW Weather: National Weather Service Cancels Tornado Warning For All Parts Of North Texas

DFW Weather: National Weather Service Cancels Tornado Warning For All Parts Of North Texas

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning issued for Dallas, Collin and Denton County shortly after canceling one for Johnson and Tarrant County Friday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Severe Weather, Including Hail And Tornadoes, Possible Across North Texas Until 10PM [Video]Severe Weather, Including Hail And Tornadoes, Possible Across North Texas Until 10PM

A strong cold front is bearing down on North Texas, but ahead of it widespread storms could turn severe -- with hail, tornadoes and near hurricane force winds possible.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:41Published

Afternoon Severe Weather Update [Video]Afternoon Severe Weather Update

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett has the latest on tornado watches and warnings in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 11:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.