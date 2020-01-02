Global  

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the federal resettlement program.

Freddie Joyner has more.
