Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he &apos;understood&apos; that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct the scene, and said the number of Canadian citizens killed was lowered to 57 from 63.
