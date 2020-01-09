Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he 'understood' that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct the scene, and said the number of Canadian citizens killed was lowered to 57 from 63.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tehran plane crash: US, UK Canada believe Iran is responsible | OneIndia news Days after the Tehran plane crash that killed all 176 on board, multiple US officials have claimed that Iran accidentally shot down the plane with missiles it was possibly directing at US air bases in.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:31Published 15 hours ago US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01Published 1 day ago