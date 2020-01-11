Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday. 6-10" of snow and strong wind

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday. 6-10' of snow and strong wind

Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday. 6-10" of snow and strong wind

All of SE Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6am Sunday, and the first wave of a light wintry mix has moved into parts of the area.

With temps bear freezing, we could initially see rain and some freezing rain before changing to snow late tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Later tonight, a light round of snow will impact parts of the area with minimal accumulations of up to 1-2", but less NW of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will fall to around 20 by Saturday morning and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published

Residents and crews prep for weekend winter storm [Video]Residents and crews prep for weekend winter storm

This weekend's snow will be hitting in bursts, with the heaviest being Saturday afternoon.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.