Trump says he feels 'sad' for Queen over Harry situation

US President Donald Trump says he feels "sad" for the Queen over her nephew Harry's plan to step back from senior royal duties.

Mr Trump said: "I think it's sad, I do.

I think it's sad.

She's a great woman.

She's never made a mistake, if you look.

I mean, she's had like a flawless time."
