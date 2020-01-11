"He was a pillar in our community" Orchard Park business man Mike Capriotto dies in helicopter crash 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published "He was a pillar in our community" Orchard Park business man Mike Capriotto dies in helicopter crash Mike Capriotto, business man in Orchard Park, was killed in a helicopter crash Thursday evening with his friend Mark Croce. 0

