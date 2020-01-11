Table talk - Steve McQueen's mustang, missing airpods and more!

Kentucky!

Miller lite is promoting dark colored offline cans to bars across the country to inspire more drinkers to take a break from social media.

Instead, they are encouraged to spend time with friends over a cold brew.

The writing on the back of the new offline can says it's better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.

The 12 ounce cans are a limited edition and will be available in more than 500 bars and taverns in 27 states starting this week.

The car featured in one of the most famous movie car chases ever...is hitting the auction block.

It's a green ford mustang g-t... driven by steve mcqueen in the 19-68 movie, "bullitt."

The mustang is considered by some to be the sought after of movie cars...and will likely command a heavenly price tag.

The most money ever paid for a mustang at auction was 2 point 2 million dollars, in 20-19.

The bullitt car is predicted to sell for 3 or 4 million dollars for much of it's life, the car served as a new jersey family's daily- driver...ferrying kids to school, and picking up groceries.

The auction is friday night in kissimee, florida.

A group of teens in missouri got to meet an nfl player after finding his airpods.

While walking down a street, the group found the wireless headphones.

After syncing them to a phone, the owner was revealed.

They reached out to the nfl player on twitter to let him know.

Within an hour, the grateful player showed up to collect the airpods and thank the teens.

He later tweeted his appreciation, calling the kids "the real mvp's."

