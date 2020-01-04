Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:50s - Published Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires Tom Sweeney will hang up his signature Beefeater jacket this weekend after more than four decades opening doors, hailing cabs and greeting guests at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel on Powell Street in downtown San Francisco. Wilson Walker reports. (1-10-19)

San Francisco's Beefeater Doorman Retires after 43 years SAN FRANCISCO – Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney finally...

