Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires

Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney Retires

Tom Sweeney will hang up his signature Beefeater jacket this weekend after more than four decades opening doors, hailing cabs and greeting guests at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel on Powell Street in downtown San Francisco.

Wilson Walker reports.

(1-10-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco’s Beefeater Doorman Retires after 43 years

San Francisco’s Beefeater Doorman Retires after 43 yearsSAN FRANCISCO – Another bit of old, quirky San Francisco will be no more when Tom Sweeney finally...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Newsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeetDonnaW

Meet Donna W ⛄️🥂🍾 RT @KPIXtv: Iconic #SirFrancisDrakeHotel doorman Tom Sweeney to retire after over 4 decades https://t.co/yAm094DNQH https://t.co/b5MhpZIrGl 18 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Iconic #SirFrancisDrakeHotel doorman Tom Sweeney to retire after over 4 decades https://t.co/yAm094DNQH https://t.co/b5MhpZIrGl 24 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel Doorman Tom Sweeney To Retire After Over 4 Decades… https://t.co/wQUYzcrVfV 34 minutes ago

KQEDarts

KQED Arts & Culture ICYMI 📯 The iconic Beefeater doorman of SF's Sir Francis Drake Hotel will retire after 43 years this Sunday. Q: D… https://t.co/wZ8crco6KX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fundraising Update For Drake Hotel Fire Victims [Video]Fundraising Update For Drake Hotel Fire Victims

Today, more money was pledged to be given to the Drake Hotel Fire victims, Marielle Mohs explains (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:51Published

Help For Drake Hotel Fire Victims Keeps Pouring In [Video]Help For Drake Hotel Fire Victims Keeps Pouring In

Help is streaming in for the victims of a devastating fire, reports John Lauritsen (2:18). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.