Medford man in critical condition after catching the flu

Medford man in critical condition after catching the flu32-year-old Eric Valencia was rushed to Providence Portland on Christmas Day.
Providence medical center says it had to airlift one patient from medford to portland for treatment.

Eric valencia is 32 years old.

He's been fighting for his life in the critical care unit since christmas.

Providence says he's being treated with ecmo (ekk-mo) technology.

It's a lung bypass machine.

It will allow his lungs to recover and regain function.

Again, we are replacing the lungs entirely with this device.

Again, we are replacing the lungs entirely with this device.

If you're needing to be on this, you have near zero lung function at that point coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6- you'll hear from the patients family and the message they have for others.




KDRV

A Medford man remains in critical condition after being hospitalized with the flu on Christmas Day — kept alive by ECMO technology.

