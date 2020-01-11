Medford man in critical condition after catching the flu

Providence medical center says it had to airlift one patient from medford to portland for treatment.

Eric valencia is 32 years old.

He's been fighting for his life in the critical care unit since christmas.

Providence says he's being treated with ecmo (ekk-mo) technology.

It's a lung bypass machine.

It will allow his lungs to recover and regain function.

Again, we are replacing the lungs entirely with this device.

If you're needing to be on this, you have near zero lung function at that point coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6- you'll hear from the patients family and the message they have for others.