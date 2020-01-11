Global  

San Diego College Student Among Those Killed in Iran Plane Crash

A student at a San Diego university was among those killed in the Ukrainian airliner crash over Iran this week that left 176 people dead.
ALLIANT UNIVERSITY IN SCRIPPSRANCH, FOX FIVE'S JEFF MCADAMRANCH, FOX FIVE'S JEFF MCADAMJOINS US WITH WHAT WE'REJOINS US WITH WHAT WE'RELEARNING.

EACH FLIGHT AROUNDLEARNING.

EACH FLIGHT AROUNDTHE CAMPUS AT ALLIANTLEARNING.

EACH FLIGHT AROUNDTHE CAMPUS AT ALLIANTINTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITYTHE CAMPUS AT ALLIANTINTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITYINTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITYREPRESENTS A STUDENT IN THEREPRESENTS A STUDENT IN THECOUNTRY THEY CAME FROM.COUNTRY THEY CAME FROM.




Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran [Video]U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration responded to a retaliatory attack.

