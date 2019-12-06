Global  

Bruce Perry out as chief financial officer for the Vigo County School Corporation

This investigation.

News 10 has learned vigo county school's chief financial officer no longer works for the corporation.

Communications director bill riley told news 10... "bruce perry" is no longer a school employee.

Now he would "not" expand on why..

But told us there was no legal nor criminal wrongdoing.

We'll keep following this for you and bring you any updates




