Former Police Officer Suing Meek Mill, Amazon Over 'Free Meek' Documentary Series DAMAGE TO PROPERTY CAUSED BYYESTERDAY'S INCIDENT WILL BEREPAIRED BY CITY SERVICES.UKEE?THANK YOU.NEW TONIGHT, WRAP ARTISTMEEK MILL, JASON ALONG WITHAMAZON AND OTHERS ARE BEING SUEDBY A PHILADELPHIA POLICEOFFICER, OVER A BRIEF CLIP INTHE DOCUMENTARY SERIES.FREE MEEK.ONE TALKS ABOUT THE DO NOT CALLLIST OF OFFICERS BANNED FROMTESTIFYING IN COURT BECAUSE THECREDIBILITY CONCERNS.SHE WAS ON THE LIST FOR PULLINGHER GUN AT A NORTH PHILADELPHIADISPUTE TWO YEARS AGO.SHE WAS CHARGED AND ACQUITTED.NOW SHE'S SUING MEEK MILL ANDTHE SERIES USE HER IMAGE.THE DA'S OFFICE GENERATED ASPECIFIC LIST.THERE HAVE BEEN FINDINGS BY THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT THAT THEOFFICERS HAVE LIED TO INTERNALAFFAIRS, TO OTHER POLICEOFFICERS OR IN COURT.WILLIAMS'S PHOTO WAS UP FORABOUT A SECOND.







