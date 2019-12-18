Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sky Harbor's backup plan if it loses Uber and Lyft

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Sky Harbor's backup plan if it loses Uber and Lyft

Sky Harbor's backup plan if it loses Uber and Lyft

ABC15 looks into Sky Harbor's backup plan if it loses Uber and Lyft rideshare companies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber and Lyft could leave Sky Harbor in 2020 if Phoenix approves trip fee hike [Video]Uber and Lyft could leave Sky Harbor in 2020 if Phoenix approves trip fee hike

If the council approves a proposed trip fee hike, the rideshare giants may stop operating at Sky Harbor.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:04Published

Uber, Lyft could leave Sky Harbor if Phoenix approves trip fee hike [Video]Uber, Lyft could leave Sky Harbor if Phoenix approves trip fee hike

If City of Phoenix approves a proposed trip fee hike, the ride-share giants may stop operating at Sky Harbor.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.