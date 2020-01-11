OPRAH ROYAL STUFF

Global  

She never talked to the duke and duchess of sussex about their royal duties.

Oprah winfrey reportedly denied that she had conversation s with prince harry and his wife megan markle about their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Winfrey reportedly gave the royal couple advice about their decision?

But she told people magazine?

Quote "meghan and harry do not need my help figuring out what's best for them."

She said that she cares about the two and supports their decision.

Word from the queen is that their royal duties are still in the early planning stages?

And nothing has been officially




