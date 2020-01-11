Nonprofit to expand free supplies for youth, teachers with grant

Percent.

A eugene nonprofit is getting a major financial boost... to help teachers in our area.

In tonight's reduce, reuse recycle: the materials exchange center for community arts or mecca, received a nearly 15 thousand dollar grant from oregon d-e-q for their teachers resource center program.

The program gives recycled materials to teachers, for art and science projects --*for free.

Leaders say it's not just schools who can get supplies for free -- so can clubs, churches and more.

We don't have a lot of money to activities and crafts with our moms so it's great to be able to have a place where it's free or really inexpensive.

Mecca also plans to work with the group "15th night" -- a group that works with homeless kids to make sure they have what