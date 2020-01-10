Verdict reached for former nurse accused of raping patient in Cape Coral

OF HERTZ ARENA HELPS TO ADD EVENFURTHER TO THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDAECONOMY.THE CAPE CORAL NURSE ACCUSED OFRAPING A PATIENT -- HAS BEENFOUND GUILTY OF SEXUAL BATTERYTONIGHT.A JURY MAKING THE DECISION JUSTA FEW HOURS -- AT THE LEE COUNTYCOURTHOUSE.TONIGHT WE FIND FOX 4’S ROCHELLEALLEYNE OUTSIDE THE HOSPITALWHERE IT HAPPENED.SHE JOINS US NOW LIVE... WITHTHE LATEST ON THIS CASE.ROCHELLE?THIS WAS A TRIAL THAT WASEXPECTED TO LAST A FEW MOREDAYS.IT STARTED ON TUESDAY -- ANDAFTER HEARING TESTIMONY FROM THEVICTIM HERSELF -- IT DIDN’T TAKELONG FOR A JURY TO MAKE THATCALL.58-103"The defendant is guilty ofsexual battery under specialcircumstance."THAT DEFENDANT IS 37-YEAR-OLD --JEOVANNI HECHAVARRIA.ACCORDING TO COURT DOCUMENTS --THE FORMER NURSE RAPED A PATIENTAT CAPE CORAL HOSPITAL BACK IN2016.AND AFTER THE ATTACK -- THEY SAYHE THREATENED HER TO KEEP HERQUIET.THAT WOMAN PROVIDING ANEMOTIONAL ACCOUNT OF THEINCIDENT ON WEDNESDAY..."He took off my boxers andunderwear.

He went like thiswith his drawstring and droppedhis pants.

He had not underwearon.

And I kept begging him ’noplease don’t.’"AFTER THE VERDICT FRIDAY -- OURCAMERAS CAUGHT UP WITH HIS WIFE-- WHO SAYS SHE’S STICKING BYHIS SIDE."Of course I’m gonna stay by myhusband."THE DEFENSE -- HAD NO COMMENT.BUT WE DID CATCH UP WITH STATE--((Erin Hughes//Assistant StateAttorney))"Everyone’s very relieved."THEY SAY DESPITE HAVINGCOMPELLING EVIDENCE -- EVEN*THEY WEREN’T SURE WHAT THE JURYWOULD DECIDE.((Erin Hughes//Assistant StateAttorney))"You never know though it’s upto the jury it’s their decisionand you can never know whatthey’re going to do and howthey’re going to see it.

It’stheir government."HECHAVARRIA IS BEING HELD INCUSTODY.HE’S SET TO BE SENTEN