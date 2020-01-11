Global  

Marcus Hogberg makes multiple desperation saves in a save-of-the-year sequence

Ottawa Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg makes a series of desperation saves to somehow deny the Detroit Red Wings in overtime and keep the game tied at 2

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
