Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67

Neil Peart, Drummer And Lyricist For Rush, Dies At 67​Peart passed away on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock heavyweights Rush, dies

SANTA MONICA — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential Canadian band...
SFGate - Published

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies at 67

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the Canadian rock group Rush, has died at 67 in California of...
Japan Today - Published


BOB_1and_only

Bob RT @Tipsy_in_Texas: #NealPeart, one of the most gifted and electrifying drummers in pop music history, died today after battling brain canc… 8 seconds ago

tyconzz

Roxy Foxy 🦊 RT @CBCAlerts: Canadian rock drummer Neil Peart dead at 67. Peart, primary lyricist for Rush, was known for his technical proficiency, and… 9 seconds ago

jedikat71

Kate Mora RT @ClassicRockMag: RIP Neil Peart, 1952-2020. Here we look back at a rare interview with Rush's late drummer and lyricist https://t.co/9fp… 16 seconds ago

mana8726

Manato RT @BillyonBass: My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wo… 18 seconds ago

SydSalesman

Why So Serious? RT @nytimes: Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush, has died. He was 67. https://t.co/P664HSjoi2 39 seconds ago

78jarhead

George Rudzinski Not great. "Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Rush, has died" https://t.co/PxKEjfD9Ni 44 seconds ago

Sooolrac_

Carlose.v RT @GuitarWorld: Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the iconic Canadian prog-rock band Rush, has died at the age of 67 https://t.co/j4… 45 seconds ago

PatBrownrigg1

Pat Brownrigg RT @globalnews: Neil Peart, legendary drummer and primary lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, has died of brain cancer at age 67. READ M… 47 seconds ago


Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

