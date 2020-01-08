San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.



Tweets about this 😊 RT @KTLA: A San Diego university student was among 176 killed when Ukrainian jet crashed in Iran this week https://t.co/HkHJ72fxvJ 12 minutes ago Kevin Maniebo 🐺 RT @SaraJacobsCA: I was so sorry to hear that San Diegan Sara Saadat and her family were among the 176 people killed in the plane crash out… 18 minutes ago Daily Republic News San Diego college student and 2 family members killed in Ukrainian jetliner crash [The San Diego Union-Tribune :: B… https://t.co/waK5WndexT 21 minutes ago Xtina D Sara Saadat was studying to become a clinical psychologist at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch, th… https://t.co/QpjGjp73zB 46 minutes ago @ILEOPARDESS🐆/#JaSam2020💞/🕛2BustPetersASS🤬 RT @people: San Diego College Student Killed Alongside Her Mother and Sister in Ukrainian Plane Crash https://t.co/zf8LRLrHqQ 1 hour ago Candace Guereque RT @CBS8: San Diego student among those killed in Iran plane crash https://t.co/q3PuI46iiN 1 hour ago Ethan Wilson San Diego College Student Killed Alongside Her Mother and Sister in Ukrainian Plane Crash https://t.co/cPE6SwXC3I 2 hours ago News 19 WLTX San Diego student among those killed in Iran plane crash https://t.co/Yh03CxcgMi 2 hours ago