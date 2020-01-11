Eugene Police warn of romance scams

A warning not to be romanced, with a common scam, as we head into valentine's day.

Eugene police say they've seen an uptick in online romance scams. they say scammers take advantage of singles through social media and dating websites.

It might start as the perfect match... until the scammer asks you for money.

Police say victims end up heartbroken -- and broke.

You could have a woman be a man, you could have a man be a woman, you could have a 60- year-old be a 20 year-old.

When you are on these websites, you never know who you are talking to.

Police say if the relationship seems to be moving fast, before you've even met... that's a red flag.

They also want to remind people not to send nude photos.

They say scammers will use