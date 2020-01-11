Experts concerned about smoke impacts from wildfires

Intense wildfires from california to australia are stoking concern about the longterm health impacts from smoke..

Researchers at u.c.

Davis are tracking respiratory problems suffered by people living downwind from communities..

Like paradise.

Sot: there's no question that this had an impact on every single person here the associated press reports an estimated 20 thousand americans will die prematurely every yearfrom wildfire smoke.

Nasa scientists expect that number to double by the end of the century.

Sot: it's obviously life on the planet earth right now climate change has a huge part on that and its obviously its wake up time- its wake up time folks.

Action news now spoke to camp fire survivors who worry about the long term affects of all the smoke they breathed sot:yeah when i pulled my air filter out of my car it was absolutely black and gross it was terrible sot: im sick already with a lung infection so who knows maybe this has gotten worse because of what happened last year standup: some camp fire survivors tell me over the past year they've experienced shortness of breath, scratchy throat and a cough that won't go awayã but they're most worried about their neighbors who spent hours breathing the smoke.

Sot: that was horrible because they were like trapped inside of a smoker and breathing all the carbon soot into their lungs has to has some kind of affect sot:elderly and young were very compromised and there was one particular person in my neighborhood who was compromised breathing wise before the fire and she died two months after the fire the associated press reported a chico pulmonologist said people hospitalized after the camp fireãsuffering from symptoms directly related to smoke exposure.

Officials report tens of millions of people get exposed to massive smoke waves coming from wildfires in western states.

Sot: in chicoãwe couldn't breathe for two weeks down there.

Sot: worry about it no im not gonna worry about it because its already happened sot: not right now but we'll see what the future holds.

Right now uc davis researchers are surveying people from the camp fire and measuring their breathing.

When they finish we'll have the results for you.

In chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

