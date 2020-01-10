Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Greg Abbott Says New Refugees Won't Be Allowed To Settle In Texas

"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a...
NPR - Published

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostNewsyNYTimes.comReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees [Video]Texas Governor Says The State Will Not Take In New Refugees

Texas becomes the first state to decline to accept new refugees. Forty-two other states say they will continue to invite them to settle.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.