'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump
'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump
Texas Gov.
Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.
|"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a...
NPR - Published
|HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver Post •Newsy •NYTimes.com •Reuters •Reuters India
Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees
Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..
