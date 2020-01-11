Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Historic Neir's Tavern Will Stay Open Thanks To Help From The City

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Historic Neir's Tavern Will Stay Open Thanks To Help From The City

Historic Neir's Tavern Will Stay Open Thanks To Help From The City

The city has stepped in to save one of the oldest bars in New York City; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rent deal means it’s not last call for historic NYC tavern

NEW YORK (AP) — A 190-year-old New York City tavern where scenes from the movie “Goodfellas”...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.