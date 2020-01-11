Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leo's Kiley Patterson Inks with Lansing C.C.

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Leo's Kiley Patterson Inks with Lansing C.C.Leo's Kiley Patterson Inks with Lansing C.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Leo's Kiley Patterson Inks with Lansing C.C.

???and speaking of college commitments...???leo senior kiley patterson followed through on her commitment to play softball at lansing community college tonight..

???patterson was a key component to the lions' state runner-up finish a season ago playing 26 games, hitting 468 with 7 homers and 24 rbis..

???congrats to kiley... she plans to study education... her full interview can be seen on




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kiley Patterson Signing Full Interview [Video]Kiley Patterson Signing Full Interview

Kiley Patterson Signing Full Interview

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.